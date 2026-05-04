ECZ Certifies 8,786,300 Registered Voters for the 2026 General Election



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has certified the register of voters for the 2026 General Election, comprising a total of 8,786,300 registered voters. Out of the total registered voters, 4,665,431 are female, representing 53.1%, while 4,120,869 are male, representing 46.9%.





During the certification, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Mr. Brown Kasaro, highlighted that 4,066,423 registered voters are youth, representing 46.3% of the total number of registered voters.





He further noted that 20,162 registered voters are persons with disabilities.



ECZ