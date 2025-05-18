CHIPOKOTA MWANAWASA RALLIES SUPPORT FOR THE ELDERLY THROUGH MMCI INITIATIVE



May 17, 2025



Lusaka – Special Assistant to the President for Public Policy, Ms. Chipokota Mwanawasa, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to uplifting the lives of the elderly and all vulnerable groups in society.





Ms. Mwanawasa made the remarks during the 20th anniversary of the annual fundraising walk organized by the Maureen Mwanawasa Community Initiative (MMCI), held in John Howard Ward, Chawama.





The event, which drew members of the community, stakeholders, and corporate partners, highlighted the initiative’s continued support for the underprivileged in collaboration with the government, particularly under the New Dawn administration.





The MMCI, founded in memory of the late former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa, remains a symbol of compassion and service to the community.





Speaking at the event, Ms. Mwanawasa paid tribute to her mother’s long-standing involvement with Cheshire Homes.



“Our late parents were for many years deeply involved with Cheshire Homes. It was something they truly enjoyed supporting,” she shared.





As part of the celebrations, MMCI made a generous donation to Cheshire Homes consisting of 30 × 10kg bags of mealie meal, 10 × 10kg bags of rice, and 5 boxes of cooking oil.





The initiative also applauded the continued support of corporate partners, including Equatorial Foods, 5FM Radio, One Love Radio, and Funny City Furniture.





Encouraging youth participation in national development, Ms. Mwanawasa urged young people to take full advantage of the various government empowerment programmes, such as grants.





“You don’t have to start big. Begin with what you have and grow from there; apply for a grant and start a business,” she said.



She further assured residents of the government’s willingness to respond to community needs.





“We have heard your concerns and taken note of your priorities,” she said, reaffirming the government’s pledge to collaborate with community stakeholders.





In her closing remarks, Sister Judy Bozeki of Cheshire Homes, in charge of the Cheshire Homes at the convent, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all individuals and organizations that continue to support their cause, noting that such acts of generosity bring hope and dignity to those they serve.



(C) THE FALCON