CHIPOLOPOLO MEDICS CLEAR PATSON DAKA, SUNZU AND OTHERS AHEAD OF TRAINING TODAY

CHIPOLOPOLO MEDICS CLEAR DAKA, SUNZU AND OTHERS AHEAD OF TRAINING TODAY



Chipolopolo team doctor Wesley Ngongo has dismissed online speculation suggesting that striker Patson Daka suffered a neck injury during his trademark somersault goal celebration.





Reports on social media claimed that the Leicester City forward missed a step during the celebration, raising fears of a possible injury.





However, Dr Ngongo has played down the concerns and confirmed that Daka is fit and pain-free.



“I would like to assure everyone that Patson is 100 percent fine. He does not have any injury; of course, football is a contact sport. Players run; sometimes they trip; sometimes they fall but they don’t get injured from minor contacts or minor falls.” Dr Ngongo said.





He added that Daka who salvaged Zambia’s point against Mali has no pain, no neck stiffness and no other issues.



“He’s got no pain, no stiffness. His range of motion in the neck is perfect and he’s available to train fully this today.”





Dr Ngongo has also allayed injury fears over Lameck Banda and Miguel Chaiwa, who were substituted during the match.



He said the duo only picked up minor knocks and will be available for training, while Lubambo Musonda has also been declared fully fit.





“Everyone is available to train. We did not have any serious injuries from yesterday’s game. We just had some minor knocks to Lameck (Banda); he was taken out at some point. Miguel also had a minor knock, Lubambo as well but these are just minor knocks. They are fully available to participate in today’s training.”





Meanwhile, Dr Ngongo confirmed that veteran defender Stoppila Sunzu, who missed yesterday’s clash against Mali due to illness, has recovered and will return to training.





“You may also recall Stoppila Sunzu did not participate in yetserday’s game due to illness but he has since recovered and as of today he’s also going to be available to train fully.”