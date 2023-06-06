CHIPOLOPOLO OFF TO SA FOR CAMP IN READINESS FOR THE QUALIFIER AGAINST IVORY COAST

The Zambia Men’s National Team is off to South Africa for an international camp prior to the June 17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ivory Coast billed for Ndola.

Avram Grant and his squad will set up base in Johannesburg to consolidate their plan away from home.

Twenty one players left aboard South African Airways with the rest joining directly in Johannesburg.

Zambia host Ivory Coast on June 17 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in a Group H match.

A host of foreign based players have already reported for camp to give Grant and his technical teams enough time to kick start preparations.

The Chipolopolo have nine points, one behind leaders Ivory Coast who have already qualified by virtue of being hosts.

Zambia need a point from the remaining two matches to clinch their ticket for the AFCON.