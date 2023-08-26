CHIPOLOPOLO WINGER CLIFFORD MULENGA ANNOUNCES HIS RETIREMENT FROM PLAYING FOOTBALL

In his Facebook post, Clifford Mulenga traced back his origins in football and highlights his Footbal journey in Europe and Africa after which he reveals that his playing days are over. Now his concentration shifts to activities off the pitch.

He also took time to thank everyone that has been a part of his Football career.

This 👇🏿 is his whole post.

FOOTBALL STAYS WINNING.

Chiparamba Great Eagles Academy. Nenani Banda. Albert Mpande. Robin Munsaka. Nowell Phiri.

University of Pretoria (TUKS Academy) Steve Haupt.

Orygyte IS (Sweden)

Wits University FC (Rodger De Sa)

Mpumalanga Black Aces FC (Sammy Throughton)

Thanda Royal Zulu FC (Professor Ngubane)

Bloemfontein Celtics FC (Jimmy Augusti, Clinton Larsen)

Supersport United FC ( Gavin Hunt)

Ajax Cape Town FC (Rodger De Sa)

ZESCO UNITED FC (George Chicken Lwandamina, Justin Mumba)

Moroka Swallows FC.

Mbombela United FC.

Jomo Cosmos FC (Jono Black Prince Sono)

Forest Rangers FC (Tenant Chilumba, Happy Sichikolo, Tenant Chembo, Owen Kaposa, Muyunda Super Wakunguma).

Zambia National Team U17 (Simata Sims Simataa, Mr Kashimoto)

Zambia National Team U20 ( George Chicken Lwandamina, Oswald Mutapa)

Zambia National Team U23 (Peter Abaleya Kaumba)

Zambia Senior National Team (Kalusah Bwalya, Herve Renard, Ben Bamfuchile, Patrick Phiri)

And so many more.

It is here that I express my gratitude for the amazing time I had in my football career and it is here I say bye to the beautiful game on the pitch.

I always knew this moment would come.

Thank you very much to everyone I met and interacted with over the years through football on and off the pitch.

I also want to thank my parents and siblings for the amazing support system provided. You have been really amazing 😍.

To the curious minds I will marry soon 😂😂😂😂. I’m working on it.

The journey continues off the pitch.

WESTAYWINNING.