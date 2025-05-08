CHISAMBA SOLAR PHASE ONE LAUNCHES THIS MONTH



PHASE One of the 100 Megawatts Chisamba Solar Plant is set to be commissioned before the close of this month.





Zesco Managing Director Justin Loongo says Power China is expected to start the construction of the second phase of another 100 Megawatts plant in July this year.



He says Zesco is exploring non-conventional financing methods to fund the second project.





Mr. Loongo says the second phase of the project will be completed by May, 2026.



Speaking during a media tour in Kabwe district, Mr. Loongo said the first phase of the project has been successfully undertaken by the Kariba North Bank Extension Power Corporation a 100% subsidiary of Zesco Limited.





He further said that the project will help relieve the national grid.



And Plant Manager Chiza Nyirenda disclosed that no accidents have been recorded on site since the project’s inception.





Mr. Nyirenda said the record underscores the commitment to safety and responsible project management.



ZNBC