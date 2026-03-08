CHISANGA EXPOSES THE SECRET PROJECT: HOW MUNDUBILE WAS FRONTED SINCE 2022



By Bwembya Mwaume



The internal contradictions within the Patriotic Front have now been laid bare, not by political opponents, but by one of its own senior legal minds, George Chisanga. In a revealing radio interview, Chisanga unintentionally opened the lid on a project that many party members suspected but could never prove: that a group within the PF had been quietly fronting Brian Mundubile for leadership as far back as 2022.





What makes this revelation even more startling is that Chisanga openly admitted that he and lawyer Makebi Zulu had been “speaking the same language” and supporting Mundubile from the very beginning of that project. According to Chisanga, the two of them actively supported and promoted Mundubile’s leadership ambitions within the party.





This statement alone raises serious questions for the party structures and grassroots members who believed that the PF remained united behind former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his political direction. If senior figures were already planning alternative leadership arrangements as far back as 2022, then many within the party may begin to question whether the loyalty that was publicly proclaimed was genuine or merely political convenience.





The contradiction became even more glaring when Makebi Zulu recently referred to Brian Mundubile as a “prodigal son” who should return home. Chisanga strongly rejected this characterization, describing the remark as unfortunate. His reasoning was simple: how can someone who was jointly supported and fronted as a leadership project suddenly be described as a prodigal son?





Chisanga further revealed that Mundubile has been consulting him extensively and that he has been providing legal guidance on the direction of the opposition movement. In fact, he described himself as one of Mundubile’s key consultants, explaining that Mundubile has been engaging many political figures locally and internationally while building momentum within the Tonse Alliance.





However, the bigger question that now confronts members of the Patriotic Front is simple but profound: who truly supported Edgar Chagwa Lungu at heart?



Was it Brian Mundubile?



Was it George Chisanga?



Was it Makebi Zulu?



Or was it Given Lubinda?



From what has now been revealed, many within the party are beginning to conclude that Edgar Lungu’s confidence rested heavily on Given Lubinda. His loyalty and consistency appear to have earned him the trust of the former president. That may explain why today Lubinda seems not to enjoy the support of some senior members of the party.





For some observers, the resistance against Lubinda may actually reflect a deeper struggle that began as early as 2022. If certain leaders were already advancing alternative leadership projects while Lungu’s influence was still central in the party, then it suggests that the conflict within the PF has been brewing for much longer than many realized.





Ironically, the same people who loudly promoted the slogan “Alebwelepo Pamupando”, a rallying call suggesting that Edgar Lungu would return to leadership, may now face scrutiny over whether that message was truly sincere. For many party members, the question now is whether that slogan represented genuine loyalty or merely a political strategy.





In many ways, the current situation illustrates a painful reality in politics: sometimes the passing or absence of a powerful leader creates opportunities for others who were once close to that leader. Those who appeared most loyal in public may, behind the scenes, have been pursuing entirely different ambitions.





During the radio program, Chisanga also indicated that there were matters he could not fully disclose because of the nature of the broadcast. That statement alone suggests that there may still be more untold details about the internal dynamics surrounding Edgar Lungu, not only within the Patriotic Front but perhaps even in the broader political environment that includes the ruling administration under Hakainde Hichilema.





What was particularly noticeable during the discussion was Chisanga’s visible frustration with Makebi Zulu. His tone suggested deep disappointment, almost as though he felt that a previous understanding had been abandoned. From his perspective, if they had all agreed to support Mundubile as early as 2022, then Makebi Zulu’s decision to enter the presidential contest could easily be interpreted as a reversal of that earlier commitment.





That is why the remark describing Mundubile as a “prodigal son” appeared to trigger such a strong reaction. To Chisanga, it sounded less like political commentary and more like betrayal of a plan that had been agreed upon among colleagues.





For the grassroots members of the Patriotic Front, these revelations could serve as an important moment of reflection. If the party is to regain strength and credibility, many believe it must return to the values of loyalty, transparency, and unity that once defined it.





Some party members now argue that if the PF hopes to rebuild and compete effectively again, it may need to rally behind Given Lubinda at the upcoming convention, viewing him as someone who remained consistent and loyal during difficult times.





Ultimately, history will judge who truly stood with Edgar Chagwa Lungu and who merely appeared to do so. For now, however, one thing is clear: the interview by George Chisanga has opened a political conversation that the Patriotic Front can no longer avoid.