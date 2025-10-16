CHISEBE WARNS OF LOW VOTER TURNOUT AMID POOR ECZ SENSITISATION



GOVERNANCE and Human Rights advocate Dr. Noel Chisebe has warned that the ongoing voter registration exercise may record a low turnout if the Electoral Commission of Zambia does not intensify its sensitisation efforts.





Dr. Chisebe expressed concern over the limited public awareness of the exercise, noting that many citizens are still unaware that registration is currently underway.





He further observed that it has become common for ECZ equipment to experience breakdowns within the first few days of the exercise an issue he says undermines public confidence in the process.





Dr. Chisebe said he wished officers could spend more days at each registration centre before moving to another, to allow more people to register without being left out.





He added that voter registration should have been conducted alongside the national registration card issuance to ensure more citizens are empowered to participate in the electoral process.