CHISHALA CHILUFYA CALLS FOR POLITICAL MATURITY AND FAIRNESS IN ZAMBIA

Friday, January 10, 2025 (Smart Eagles)

Renowned social and political analyst, Mr. Chishala Chilufya, has expressed concern over the growing hostility in Zambian politics, urging political leaders and citizens to embrace tolerance, fairness, and mutual respect. He criticized the treatment of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu by the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), calling for greater equity and maturity in governance.

“There is too much hate in Zambian politics,” Mr. Chilufya said. “Politics should be a competition of ideas, not a platform for personal vendettas and hostility. What we are witnessing is unhealthy for our democracy and the nation as a whole.”

Drawing comparisons with Malawi, Mr. Chilufya pointed to the treatment of former leaders as an example Zambia could learn from. He noted that in Malawi, former President Professor Peter Mutharika, despite being an active critic of the incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera, enjoys state security and the freedom to hold rallies.

“Look at Malawi,” he said. “Professor Mutharika is challenging the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the 2025 elections while holding rallies and making strong political statements, yet he is treated with dignity and accorded proper state security. This is how a mature democracy functions. Meanwhile, here in Zambia, we claim to be more advanced than Malawi, yet they are ahead of us in political maturity.”

Mr. Chilufya urged Zambian leaders to take lessons from Malawi, emphasizing that respecting the rights of former leaders and political opponents fosters national unity and strengthens democracy.

“As a nation, we must reflect on our approach to these issues. The treatment of former state leaders often lacks respect until their passing, when they are suddenly celebrated with state funerals. This inconsistency creates unnecessary divisions and sets a damaging precedent. It’s 2025—it’s time for serious conversations about fairness and respect for all political players,” he emphasized.

He also highlighted the need for citizens, civil society organizations, and the Church to hold the government accountable and promote inclusivity and dialogue in politics.

“Zambians must demand better. We cannot allow politics to divide us. We are one nation, and our differences in political opinion should not breed hatred or exclusion,” he added.

Mr. Chilufya questioned the sincerity of Zambia’s declaration as a Christian nation, challenging leaders and citizens to uphold Christian principles such as love and unity.

“What does it mean to declare Zambia a Christian nation if we fail to practice the principles of Christianity, which are anchored on love and respect? Our Constitution calls for the upholding of human rights and the principles of democracy and good governance, yet we see divisions fueled by hate and bitterness,” he said.

He cited the recent Petauke Central by-election as an example of politics driven by animosity. “Where did this by-election come from? Is this what we call democracy?” he asked.

Mr. Chilufya further criticized the selective treatment of political figures. “When Honorable Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda visited President Hakainde Hichilema at Community House or welcomed him at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, he was praised as a saint. Yet, when he accompanied former President Edgar Lungu to Eastern Province to attend a Reformed Church in Zambia (RCZ) function in Chipata or City Market, he was labeled a criminal. Why such hypocrisy? Are we truly Christians, or are we mocking God?”

He concluded by calling for a political culture rooted in love and unity. “Let’s build our country on the foundation of love, not bitterness and hate. Only then can Zambia move forward,” Mr. Chilufya concluded.