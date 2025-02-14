Chishala Kateka has apologised to President Hichilema for remarks attributed to her Spokesperson questioning the Head of State’s qualifications

RETRACTION OF STATEMENT BY NEW HERITAGE PARTY SPOKESPERSON REGARDING QUALIFICATION OF PRESIDENT HICHILEMA



13 February 2025



Fellow Zambians, yesterday a statement under the auspices of the New Heritage Party (NHP), signed by the Chief Spokesperson of our party, was issued which statement touched on the qualifications and credentials of the sitting Head of State President Mr Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND.



I wish from the outset to state that the NHP distances itself from that statement for the simple reason that the statement violated the rules of engagement that the party has set out for engaging parties, entities and persons outside the organisation.



To be very clear, ours is politics of substance and is policy based. We do not dwell on individuals, whoever they might be. We do know that certain individuals, their actions or inactions do have an impact upon the nation, however, our engagement with them will only be on the basis of their policies and their actions.



President Hichilema is my brother, as are all other male leaders in this country while all female leaders are my sisters. Indeed, all of us Zambians are brothers and sisters and therefore when we conduct our politics, we must remember that we are all Zambians. What separates us is merely a question of opinion and approach to matters of governance and policies. That should not mean that we hate each other, dislike each other or disrespect each other in anyway.



Politics of personalities have never been at the center of the NHP way of conducting politics. We believe that all Zambians love their country and that all Zambians deserve our utmost respect.



Further the qualifications, professional or otherwise, for the position of Head of State, are as outlined in the Zambian Constitution and as NHP, we are satisfied that President Hichilema qualifies to hold that position – that is enough for us. Although, as a Party, we are not in agreement with the manner in which the President is governing the country, does not detract from the fact that he is qualified for the position that he holds.



I wish therefore, on behalf of the NHP to inform the nation that consequently, the party has instituted investigations through its internal mechanism how that statement was issued and that the matter will be dealt with, internally, in accordance to our rules and regulations as per our Party Constitution. I also wish to render an apology to the President as well as to our followers and members who have come to expect issue based and non-confrontational politics from the New Heritage Party.



I thank you



CHISHALA KATEKA

President – New Heritage Party