Chishala Kateka’s Response To The British High Commissioner’s Interference In The Affairs Of Zambia

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

12 July 2023

The New Heritage Party (NHP), is concerned about recent statements made the British High Commissioner to the Republic of Zambia in support of the ruling party.

The diplomat’s comments are shockingly strongly in favour of the governing party, disregarding the merits of opposition political figures while failing to assess the governance credentials of parties fairly, especially in view of credible evidence based, and damming reports about the governance failures of the UPND government by no other than our own Zambian Human Rights Commission and the American State Department.

These two institutions, one under the payroll of the Zambian Government and the other on the payroll of the American Government, which have both published their reports based on the performance of the UPND Government in 2022, can hardly be said to be pro opposition in Zambia and yet their reports collaborate very firmly the many complaints of state police brutality, intimidation, torture, and selective application of the law.

The NHP’s guiding principles of patriotism, fairness, and objectivity engender us to provide unbiased checks not only on government but all influencial public figures and organisations in Zambia. Our goal is to serve the Zambian people by offering a variety of alternative viewpoints and perspectives, fostering a healthy and balanced exchange of ideas.

The NHP advocates for impartiality and balanced diplomatic statements and conduct in keeping with internationally recognized diplomatic etiquette and therefore would like to emphasize the importance of impartiality and decency in diplomatic engagements.

Diplomats hold a crucial role in representing their respective countries and facilitating constructive dialogues, requiring them to approach their statements with fairness and equity. It is essential to recognize the contributions and achievements of all political figures and parties within a democratic system, rather than promoting a one-sided view.

In this regard the NHP, wishes to advise the British High Commissioner, Mr. Nicholas Woolley to emulate the excellent and dignified conduct of his fellow diplomats such as the Chinese Ambassador, His Excellency Mr. Du who has demonstrated true understanding of the role of an ambassador and respect for the Vienna Convention on diplomatic etiquette. We would encourage High Commissioner Wooley to “nip in” for an afternoon “cuppa” with the the illustrious Chinese envoy as did his American counterpart not so long ago.

The NHP further enjoins diplomats, as well as individuals in positions of influence, to exercise caution while expressing their opinions publicly. It is important to promote an atmosphere of respect, understanding, and sensitivity to the sovereignty of the people of Zambia,who are no longer a colonised downtrodden mass.

The NHP remains committed to fostering a political environment that values diversity, transparency, and fairness and above all respect for the sovereignty of the people of Zambia.

We will continue to point out any failings by the Government or indeed any other quarter that is in our view seeking to undermine our nation State, as our core mandate as an opposition political party.

High Commissioner Woolley and the British Government owe the Zambian people more than an apology; they owe us trillions of looted money from our minerals, centuries of exploitative abuse of our people as cheap labour in the mines and other industries, thousands of Zambians killed during the slave trade, the first and second imperialist world wars and during the struggle against colonialism, to which the High Commissioner, so flippantly and causally refered in his snide remarks against the people of this great country.

Mr Woolley’s lack of respect for the UPND government and it’s Leader President Hakainde Hichilema should not be extended to the sovereign Zambians but should end with his puppets: the UPND!

CHISHALA KATEKA

President – New Heritage Party