Chishimba Kambwili asks God where he got President Hakainde Hichilema from

KAMBWILI GOES FOR HICHILEMA



VOCAL PF presidential candidate Chishimba Kambwili used his first television interview almost a month after leaving prison to launch a scathing attack on President Hakainde Hichilema.





The former Roan constituency lawmaker featured on KBN TV where he said the Head of State’s biggest problem was his propensity to lie.





Despite being a mere nshima-eating mortal, during the interview, Kambwili even demanded that God, the Creator of Heaven and Earth, should explain where he had gotten President Hichilema from.





Until late October, Kambwili had been serving a five-month jail term for hate speech, resulting from the tribal hate he had been vending during the 2021 election campaigns.





While in prison, Kambwili had been said to be hanging onto life by a thread because he was in poor health.





But appearing on TV last evening looking as fit as a fiddle, Kambwili punched holes through President Hichilema’s presidency.



Kambwili said the President was a liar and insincere in most of his dealings.





He claimed that if the head of State invited people to State House, he would never listen to them.



Commenting on the Friday’s meeting between President Hichilema and opponents of the planned constitutional amendment process, Kambwili said State House had already made up its mind on the matter.





He said several people who had been to State House for consultations were left frustrated because the President allegedly talks at them, instead of hearing their views.





“The problem that my brother has, what he calls dialogue, is not actually dialogue at all. When he invites people to State House that let’s dialogue, instead of listening from them, he goes to lecture them,” Kambwili said.





He argued that true dialogue involves both sides giving and taking, not one side dictating the agenda while the other simply listens.





The outspoken former minister said the situation became more suspicious when Oasis Forum confirmed they had been invited to meet the President on Friday, only for President Hichilema to call for a press conference on Tuesday.





“How do you call people for dialogue when you’ve already decided? What are they going to discuss?” he asked.



Kambwili urged the President to change his approach if he wants meaningful engagement with church groups, civil society and opposition leaders over constitutional



(video courtesy of KBN)



Kalemba