Chishimba Kambwili says PF still commands national support

Patriotic Front member Chishimba Kambwili has declared that the PF remains capable of returning to power, delivering one of the clearest political signals yet that the former ruling party intends to reassert itself in Zambia’s national political arena.

Kambwili, one of the most outspoken and recognisable figures in the Patriotic Front, said the party still commands widespread support across the country and retains the political machinery necessary to challenge for power. His remarks come as opposition leaders continue positioning themselves within an evolving political landscape shaped by internal contests and shifting alliances.

Speaking in remarks carried in the media, Kambwili expressed confidence that the PF remains deeply rooted in communities across Zambia despite the political transition that followed the 2021 elections. He said the party’s support base had not disappeared and that many citizens still identify with the political movement that governed Zambia for a decade.

Kambwili’s statement also follows his recent period of incarceration, an episode that placed him at the centre of national political discussion. Rather than diminishing his political presence, the experience has reinforced his standing among supporters who regard him as one of the party’s most vocal and influential figures.

Throughout his political career, Kambwili has built a reputation as a forceful campaigner capable of mobilising grassroots structures. His re-emergence in political discourse therefore carries weight within PF circles where leadership debates continue to shape the party’s direction.

The Patriotic Front, which held power from 2011 to 2021, remains one of Zambia’s most significant opposition forces. Since leaving government, the party has experienced internal debate regarding leadership, strategy and the path toward political recovery.

Within that context, Kambwili’s declaration that the PF can return to power signals the determination among sections of the party to rebuild momentum and reconnect with voters across the country.

Political analysts note that the PF’s future will depend heavily on how effectively it reorganises its structures and consolidates leadership within the party. Figures such as Kambwili continue to play an important role in shaping that conversation.

For many PF supporters, the party’s decade in government remains a central reference point in political discussions. Kambwili’s remarks draw on that history while projecting confidence that the organisation can once again position itself as a major contender in national politics.

His intervention also highlights the broader contest underway within the opposition landscape where political actors are outlining their visions for leadership and influence.

Despite internal debates, the PF continues to command a visible presence in Zambia’s political environment. Statements from senior party figures such as Kambwili underscore the determination among members to maintain relevance and reassert the party’s political strength.

Kambwili’s message ultimately reflects the ongoing struggle for leadership and direction within opposition politics, a process that will continue to shape the country’s political narrative as parties reorganise and prepare for future electoral contests.