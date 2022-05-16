PRESS STATEMENT

16th May 2022.

CHITIMUKULU MUST NOT ENTERTAIN THIEVES.

The visit to the Chitimukulu by a bunch of shameless tribalists to seek tribal sympathy and solidarity from His Majesty is a dangerous gimmick that has potential to set this nation on fire, and this is the evil aspiration of these tribalists. They want this country to be plunged into tribal wars so that they cover up their crimes.

The Chitimukulu must refuse to be a tool of the PF tribal rebranding exercise. Was Given Lubinda who is the recognised PF President absent because he is not a Northerner? Was Nakachinda the binoculars vuvuzela not included because he is not a subject of the Chitimukulu?

And why did the Chitimukulu use the very occasion and platform to announce scholarships where the recipients are only his subjects? How is the visit by the these shameless politicians connected to the tribal scholarships? What message is being sent that the announcement of tribal scholarships must be made during the visit of tribalists?

Using the same platform, why didn’t the Chitimukulu quiz the tribalists how many scholarships have been criminally squandered due to the massive theft of the funds to build the FTJ University that was going to benefit eligible Zambian regardless of tribe?

Zambians must be on the lookout against this undisguised tribalism and sense of entitlement by a clique of ethnic supremacists who believe they are the only ones that have a right to rule this country. Their combined and spirited visit to a traditional leader to seek endorsement is not only cheap and childish, but it’s a huge risk to national unity.

One of those tribalists has been Zambia’s Ambassador in foreign missions and has seen and experienced first hand how tribalism has set entire nations on fire. He should be ashamed of himself.

I want to say it again, let these criminals rebrand in jail. Let them account for every stolen penny.

These criminals are being arrested, given bail which they never used to give citizens only 8 months ago, then they start being arrogant, mocking HH and his government as though they are untouchables. Zambians want to see serious prosecutions, convictions, recovery of stolen money and assets including the money that was stolen from the FTJ University. It’s a national asset. No sacred cow.

Percy Chanda

UPND Chairperson for Mines