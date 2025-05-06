CHITOTELA DENIED BAIL BY FULL BENCH OF APPEALS COURT.



LUSAKA – Former Tourism Minister and Pambashe MP Ronald Chitotela has been denied bail by a full bench of the Court of Appeal. The court ruled there were no new circumstances to justify overturning an earlier decision by a single judge.





Chitotela is serving a 10-year sentence for arson, convicted alongside two others for setting ablaze a UPND vehicle during the 2021 general elections. His lawyers had requested bail pending appeal, but the court emphasized that appeal matters are handled swiftly and his case will be heard soon.





Separately, Chitotela also lost a legal bid to halt the recovery of K6.5 million owed to Azadi Investment Limited, paving the way for seizure of his assets.