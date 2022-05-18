PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CHITOTELA’S ACQUITTAL, A DISASTER AND LACKS MERIT.

18/05/2022

SOLWEZI_(North Western)

On behalf of the North Western province Youths, we would like to express our displeasure and dissatisfaction over the acquittal of Hon chitotela which we feel is a disaster and lacks meritorious.

We want call on the Ant_Corruption Commission (ACC) to put its house in order and stop exposing it’s inefficiency to the public over it’s failure to promote and defend the integrity of the institution.

We demand that the ACC must stop granting immunity to those who plundered public resources and are hiding in the immunity which doesn’t equate to the resources they stole from the people of Zambia.

It is embarrassing situation to see well known corrupt masters being acquitted on account of signing concerts based on thieving matters when those who got chickens are convicted.

We would like to call on the Minister of justice Hon Haimbe to seriously monitor officers in his ministry because the negative outcomes of court cases are clearly showing that we still have wrong office bearers but most importantly the ministry of Home affairs under ACC who have continued to serve their old masters against the will and wishes of the Zambian people.

The fight against corruption must not be left to the president a lone but that we must put our hands together and fight for what belongs to our citizens.

The current outcomes of court cases shows that our president is fighting corruption alone which is a clear indication that the system has failed the Head of State to deliver the justice the people of Zambia voted for and that if not worked on and the system must be cleaned now.

It is our long standing view that the current crop of some officers are a danger to the fight against corruption and have failed to protect, promote and defend the integrity of the institutions.

Remember if you don’t change the system, the system will change you and will not entertain such after suffering so much in the hands of PF criminals.

People power, our power.

One Zambia one nation.

Bruce kanema

UPND North Western province Youth Chairman