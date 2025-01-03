Chivayo says he gave ex-wife US$200k for Christmas holiday and shopping

Controversial tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo says he gave his ex-wife Sonja Madzikanda US$100 000 to fund her Christmas holiday to Vietnam and Japan and another US$100 000 “for their shopping and for her to share with her family.”

Chivayo was responding to a Facebook post by the Bloom Wellness Community page which threw a word of caution at him saying although he had moved on with new girlfriend Lucy “Lulu” Muteke;

“Remember, your children, Munana and her brother, are watching, and they need their father’s love and stability.

“I believe that your beautiful ex-wife was an amazing partner to you, and I’m willing to offer advice on how to co-parent and maintain a healthy relationship with her for the sake of Munana and her brother,” the post read.

Chivayo responded to the post with his own lengthy write up suggesting that “Women are good at playing victim and will never publicly acknowledge a man’s efforts.”

“Thank you for your open letter, which I have received and sincerely appreciate. It is always heartwarming to know that there are people out there who also care and take their time to offer such advice,” he began.

“Life is a journey filled with TOUGH decisions and while I strive to do what’s best for myself and my family, I understand how my CHOICES may raise questions or concerns. Let me take this opportunity to address them and provide CLARITY.

“Leaving my ex-wife was undoubtedly one of the MOST DIFFICULT decisions I have ever had to make in my life. Not only because I was used to her presence, but I love my children John and Minana INCREDIBLY.

“However, our marriage faced IRRECONCILABLE differences that made it impossible to continue. She struggled to get along with my family, including my DEAR late mother and all my 6 sisters, and the constant fighting became too overwhelming for me.

“It reached a point where I felt that the person I was fighting for was not making an effort to support me when the world had turned its back on me.

“This made the marriage IRRETRIEVABLY broken down. Despite these challenges, she remains a GREAT mother and a good person, and I continue to look after her exceptionally well and respect her as such.

“We now co-parent very well and I ensure that my children are well taken care of. Women are good at playing victim and will never publicly acknowledge a man’s efforts.

“For instance, I recently paid TWO MILLION rand for their Christmas holiday, where they traveled to Vietnam and Japan and on top of that, I gave her an additional ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS USD cash for their shopping and for her to share with her family.

“I know my kids are having a WONDERFUL time with their mother, and this brings me great PEACE and joy. I try speak to them every single day through video calls to ensure they always feel my LOVE and presence, no matter the distance.

“Ngaambo bvunza vamwe Vakadzi vakarambana ne varume kunze uku kuti vakambonzwawo mari dzakadai kwavo here…🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

“That said, I CANNOT remain single forever. As a man, I long for peace and love in my home—a place where I can come back to someone who supports me, COOKS for me, and offers companionship.

“While I respect and cherish the relationship I share with my ex-wife as co-parents, my new partner is someone who i feel aligns with my values and brings joy and PEACE into my life. She is VERY BEAUTIFUL in my eyes, with no negative history.

“I will ignore all the blatant lies that she was friends with my ex-wife or used to buy cakes from her. After all said and done it’s inevitable ma USD cash ne MOMBE dzinotsika dziri kuenda kwa MUTEKE ku farm kwa Baba vake ku MARONDERA.

“Ndichatsvaga ari ma pedigree ma BRAHMAN chaiwo. Vamwe vachiti KWETE iye JESU achiti HONGU so let’s see who wins…

“MORE IMPORTANTLY, she has embraced my FAITH semupostori weMASOWE, which is very pivotal to me. We have a shared vision for the future and judging from our relationship so far, we headed towards nothing else than MARRIAGE because we truly understand and complement each other.

“My decision was made consciously and WITHOUT any external influence and now with God’s grace I hope i have chosen someone who I believe will stand by me and be my partner in every sense of the word.

“I hope this response adequately addresses your concerns and offers you the clarity you sought. Once again, thank you for your kind words and advice—it is always appreciated. Happy Holidays !!!!!” Chivayo ended the post.

The source of Chivayo’s wealth though remains a source of great debate with accusations he is exploiting his proximity to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to loot the state run parastatals and commissions.

Chivayo was for example was corruptly awarded a US$40 million tender for the supply of election materials to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

He was also accused of defrauding the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) of US$5,6 million in the controversial Gwanda Solar Project which has failed to take off.

Although he was later cleared by the courts there is lingering suspicion his closeness to the president played a part.