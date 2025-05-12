Chivayo’s lavish gifts to Jah Prayzah nears US$1 million

Flamboyant and controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has reportedly lavished close to US$1 million in cars and cash on Jah Prayzah, making the award-winning musician the largest beneficiary of the Zanu PF-linked mogul’s ongoing spree of extravagant gifting.

The relationship between Chivayo, a convicted fraudster-turned-political financier, and Jah Prayzah, known for his praise songs for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu PF party, has attracted widespread attention, fueling debate over the intersection of money, politics, and the arts.

While several other artists – including Seh Calaz, Sandra Ndebele, Jeyz Marabini, Sniper Storm, Sulumani Chimbetu, and Alick Macheso – have received gifts from Chivayo, it is Jah Prayzah who has consistently received the most lavish offerings.

The pattern began in 2017, when Chivayo famously bought the first copy of Jah Prayzah’s politically resonant album Kutonga Kwaro for US$10,000, and handed the artist’s wife an additional US$2,000 in cash.

In January 2023, Chivayo gifted Jah Prayzah a 2023 Mercedes-Benz S500 worth around US$180,000, praising the singer’s music for aligning with “the revolutionary vision” of Zanu PF.

The gifts kept coming. In December 2024, Chivayo presented Jah Prayzah with a Toyota Aqua for his son’s school transport, US$20,000 in cash, and four Toyota Aquas (valued at up to US$10,000 each) for the singer’s female dancers.

Most recently, in May 2025, following the release of Jah Prayzah’s new album Ndini Mukudzei, Chivayo reportedly gifted him a brand-new 2025 Range Rover Autobiography (valued at over US$200,000 when factoring in Zimbabwean import costs), alongside a massive US$150,000 cash package.

With all these gifts combined, estimates suggest Chivayo has spent at least US$662,000 on Jah Prayzah over an eight-year period – with the total possibly nearing or surpassing US$1 million if other undisclosed support is included.

The spectacle has sparked mixed reactions. Supporters argue that Chivayo is uplifting Zimbabwean artists and rewarding loyalty, while critics view the gestures as overt political patronage aimed at bolstering the ruling party’s image through popular culture.

For Jah Prayzah, the gifts have brought financial comfort and luxury, cementing his position not only as a top musician but also as a symbol of the growing link between entertainment and political loyalty in Zimbabwe.

Neither Jah Prayzah nor Chivayo have commented publicly on the total value of the gifts or future plans, but insiders suggest more handouts may be on the way.

