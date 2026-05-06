UPDATE: HARARE HOT SEAT: CHIVAYO’S SHOCK APPEARANCE TURNS RAMAPHOSA DIPLOMACY INTO SCANDAL STORM



President Cyril Ramaphosa’s private trip to Zimbabwe has sparked political uproar after controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo unexpectedly appeared at high-level talks with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.





Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has moved to distance Ramaphosa from the businessman, who is reportedly under investigation in South Africa for alleged fraud and money laundering linked to a multi-billion-rand Zimbabwe election tender.





Magwenya stressed the President had “no prior knowledge” that Chivayo would be present, insisting the visit was strictly diplomatic and focused on strengthening bilateral relations with Mnangagwa.





He further urged South African law enforcement agencies to continue their investigations into Chivayo “without fear or favour”, amid growing public concern over the businessman’s proximity to political leaders.





The surprise appearance has triggered a wave of embarrassment and controversy in South Africa, with critics questioning how an individual under such serious allegations gained access to a closed-door presidential engagement.