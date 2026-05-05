CHOMA COP USES TOY PISTOL TO ROB K32,566 WORTH OF PROPERTY





AGGRAVATED ROBBERY – CHOMA DISTRICT



Choma Police Station received a report of aggravated robbery on May 4, 2026, at 19:40 hours from Ms. Dorothy Malemia, aged 32, of Chandamali Compound, Choma District. She reported that a male person, who had covered his face with a black mask and was armed with what appeared to be a pistol, threatened to shoot her and robbed her of a bag containing cash amounting to K28,886.00, a National Registration Card, earpods valued at K280.00, and three mobile phones valued at K3,400.00. The total value of the stolen property is K32,566.00.





The incident occurred on May 4, 2026, at around 18:50 hours at Choma Town Centre, Choma District.



Brief facts of the matter are that on the material day, the victim, a businesswoman operating a mobile money booth at Choma Town Centre, reported for work at around 08:00 hours and conducted her business as usual. Before closing at about 18:50 hours, she secured her cash and mobile phones in a bag





Shortly thereafter, a male person, armed with what appeared to be a pistol and wearing a mask, approached her, threatened to shoot her, and grabbed the bag before fleeing the scene. The victim raised an alarm, prompting members of the public to pursue the suspect, who was apprehended a short distance away.





The bag containing all the stolen items was recovered intact and returned to the victim. Police officers responded to the incident and took the suspect into custody. The weapon used in the commission of the offence was later established to be a toy pistol.





The suspect has since been identified as a police officer and remains in police custody in connection with the offence. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.



Issued by:

Moono Namalongo

Commanding Officer

Southern Province