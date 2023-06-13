CHONGWE COUNCIL TO START PUBLISHING NAMES OF COUPLES INTENDING TO MARRY

…. following the concurrent incidences of fake marriage representations at Local Authorities

Chongwe… Tuesday 13th June,2023.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Chongwe Municipal Council wishes to inform the general public that following the concurrent incidences of fake marriage representations at Local Authorities, all couples with intentions to marry at the Civic Centre shall have their names published on our Facebook platform to prevent this vice as marriage remains an important tradition which the local authority solemnizes.

We shall not allow individuals with malicious intentions to trivialize the mandate of the local authority to conduct this important activity.

Chongwe Municipal Council like any other council in the country is charged with the function of marriage registration in the district on behalf of the Registrar-General of Marriages under the provisions of section 4 of the Marriages Act, Chapter 50 of the Laws of Zambia.

The Public is further encouraged to familiarize themselves with the marriage fees for Zambian and Non Zambian citizens at the Civic Center.

Weddings to be held on Mondays to Friday with a minimum notice of 21 days -K850 (K1,700 Non Zambian).

Weddings to be held on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays with minimum notice of 21 days-K850 (K1,700 Non Zambian).

Weddings to be held on Mondays to Fridays with minimum notice of 14days -K1,700 (K2,900 Non Zambian).

Special License wedding to be held outside Civic Center -K1000

Express marriage less than 14 days notice- K2,300 (K3,600 Non Zambian).

Fees and Charges for customary marriages-K300

Penalty fee for cancellation K110.

The public is further advised that all wedding proceedings must be first registered with the Local Authority before any further activities.

For Further details Visit the Office of The Registrar of Marriages at Chongwe Civic Center or call 0979595564 or 0979088026.

Issued by:

Cecilia Mukonkela Musonda (Mrs)

Ag Ass.Public Relations Manager

Chongwe Municipal Council