CHONGWE MUNICIPAL COUNCIL REINSTATED AFTER 180-DAY SUSPENSION





Lusaka – The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Gift Sialubalo, MP, has announced the reinstatement of the Chongwe Municipal Council following a 180-day suspension.





The council, including His Worship the Mayor, was suspended on 29th January 2025 under Section 56 of the Local Government Act No. 2 of 2019 to allow for investigations into alleged irregularities in land allocation. The suspension, initially for 90 days, was later extended to 180 days in accordance with Section 57(1) of the same Act.





During the suspension period, Mr. Charlston Hamulyata was appointed as Local Government Administrator to oversee the operations of the council. The Minister thanked Mr. Hamulyata for providing leadership during the transitional period and ensuring the smooth running of council functions.





“I now wish to inform the public that I have reinstated the Chongwe Municipal Council to resume performing their full functions in accordance with Article 153(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia, effective immediately,” Hon. Sialubalo said.





He emphasized that the Ministry remains committed to fostering good governance, transparency, and accountability in all local authorities and called on the reinstated council to serve with diligence, integrity, and respect for the law.





