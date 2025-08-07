CHOOSING AN OPPOSITION LEADER WON’T BE EASY – LUBINDA





PF faction acting President Given Lubinda says choosing a leader for the opposition will not be child’s play, stating that the process can be a point of departure for some.





Speaking when he featured on Emmanuel Mwamba’s podcast, Tuesday, Lubinda said selecting a leader for the opposition required synergy from various players.





“We accept the fact that what brings us together is stronger and bigger than what separates us because we are into this not for ourselves. We are into this for the country.





So, yes, we shall have challenges, we shall have difficulties but as long as we are willing to listen to one another and as long as we commit ourselves to handling these matters without self being” he said.



News Diggers