UPDATE: CHOPPER SHOCK FARM MEET: RAMAPHOSA IN SECRET ZIM TALKS SPARK POWER PLOT FRENZ

South Africa has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa made an unannounced “working visit” to Zimbabwe, saying the trip focused on “issues of mutual and bilateral interest.” But the sudden journey has triggered a storm of speculation across the region.

Ramaphosa reportedly flew in a military helicopter alongside Zimbabwe’s leader Emmerson Mnangagwa and controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, as well as sanctioned tender mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei. The group is said to have landed at Mnangagwa’s private farm in Kwekwe, fuelling rumours of high-level political discussions away from official eyes.

Sources in Zimbabwe suggest the backdrop is a growing internal Zanu PF battle over attempts to extend Mnangagwa’s rule beyond 2028 to 2030. Tagwirei is also being tipped in some circles as a possible successor, despite sanctions from the US and UK.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is reportedly strongly opposing any move to extend the president’s term, deepening tensions at the top of Zimbabwe’s ruling elite.