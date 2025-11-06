Ch@os at Miss Universe sashing event as pageant director publicly !nsults Miss Mexico

There was serious drama at the Miss Universe sashing ceremony in Thailand after a top pageant official publicly called out Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, in front of other contestants.

Nawat Itsaragrisil, the Vice President for Asia and Oceania of the Miss Universe Organisation, openly scolded her for missing a sponsor shoot earlier in the day. He accused her of having “no respect” and even called her “d#mb” during the confrontation.

The moment was streamed live on the Miss Universe Thailand Facebook page, leaving viewers shocked.

Shortly after the incident, tension escalated as several contestants staged a walkout. Even the 2024 Miss Universe winner, Victoria Theilvig, reportedly left the building in solidarity.

The Miss Universe Organisation has now released a statement addressing the situation:

“Together, we are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of respect, safety, and integrity for all participants, staff, and stakeholders.”