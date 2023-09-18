Chris Brown Claps Back: Takes on American-Zimbabwean Singer Tinashe in Epic Feud



US hitmaker Chris Brown has clapped back at American-Zimbabwean Singer Tinashe after she regretted collaborating with him.

Tinashe Regrets Working With Chris Brown



Recently, Tinashe, born Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe, was a guest on a YouTube podcast titled The Zach Sang Show. The host asked her about collaborating with R. Kelly and Chris Brown.

She said she feels embarrassed about working with R. Kelly on “Let’s Be Real Now”, and she has deleted that memory from her head. The “You Saved Me” singer is in jail for child s_x crimes.

Tinashe also spoke about her reservations over her 2015 collaboration with Chris Brown on the song “Player.”

She said initially, she thought the collabo did not make sense.

“That was a song that we all wanted it to be this big moment, this big single,” Kachingwe told Sang. “So I feel like, in their mind, they were like, ‘You need the support.’ [Brown] was their biggest artist that they had on rhythmic radio at the time. To me, I was like, ‘Well, this is a pop song. So, I really don’t feel like we should put Chris on it.’ That doesn’t compute to me, but I don’t know.”

Chris Brown Hits Back At Tinashe

Chris Brown did not take this comment lightly. Being the vocal artist he is, he reckoned he should share a piece of his mind:

“NAME 5 TINASHE songs or die…. 👀 EVERYBODY DEAD💀”

Zimbabweans Support Breezy

Zimbos online agreed with Chris Brown and threw their weight behind him in his battle with Tinashe.

Hozhwa:

“Every big artist has worked with R. Kelly and Chris…apart from Beyonce. So, it’s nothing to be embarrassed about or explain. The label was on point. I like her music, but it’s bubblegum.”

Sophisticated:

“Well, she’s so fake it’s so embarrassing to the Zimbabwean nation.”

Stallone:

When Fading Artists are trying to regain some relevance, they Diss The Big Guys.”