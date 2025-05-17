Chris Brown denied bail amid assault charges, tour dates in jeopardy



Chris Brown was denied bail and will remain in custody until June 13, 2025, after his arrest in Manchester, England, on charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent connected to an alleged nightclub assault in 2023.





This development clashes with the planned start of his “Breezy Bowl XX” tour, set to kick off on June 8, 2025, in Amsterdam, with UK shows at Manchester’s Co-op Live scheduled for June 15 and 16.





Although no official announcement has been made regarding the tour, cancellation or postponement of the initial dates seems probable.