Chris Brown Denied Bail Over Assault Charges

Chris Brown has been denied bail in the UK after being arrested for allegedly assaulting a man in a nightclub two years ago.

Last week, Brown was taken into custody and charged with grievous bodily harm with intent before appearing in court on Friday (16 May).

During the hearing, the prosecution opposed bail for Brown which was granted by the judge as the R&B singer looked on.

It was also revealed that the alleged incident was captured on CCTV and described as “extremely serious” by the prosecutor.

Brown will remain behind bars until his next hearing on June 13 and only spoke in court to confirm his name and that his current address in the UK is The Lowry Hotel, where he was arrested.

Brown is in the UK for his upcoming Breezy Bowl tour which is scheduled to begin on June 15, just two days after his next hearing.

It is not known how the legal proceedings will affect the tour.

Brown is yet to comment on his arrest or the status of the tour.

It is alleged that Brown assaulted music producer Abe Diaw at Tape nightclub in London in 2023.

That same year, Diaw filed a lawsuit against the controversial R&B singer, alleging Brown had inflicted severe and lasting injuries” on him after “beating him over the head” with a bottle of tequila.

Brown was also accused of “ruthlessly” stomping on Diaw’s head while he was on the ground which resulted in him being knocked unconscious.

Diaw further accused Brown of “spreading false rumors” about him in the aftermath of the alleged incident.

It is not known if the lawsuit was settled between the two parties.

It was reported at the time that police attempted to speak to Brown about the incident but he left the country before he could be questioned.

Brown had previously been banned from entering the UK following his conviction for assaulting Rihanna.

The ban on Brown lasted over a decade before it was lifted by former Home Secretary, Priti Patel, in 2020.

At the time, the British government did not reveal their reasons for lifting the ban on Brown entering the country.