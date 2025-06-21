Chris Brown pleads not guilty to London nightclub bottle attack charges

American singer Chris Brown has pleaded not guilty to allegations of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm following an alleged bottle attack at Tape nightclub in London back in 2023.

According to Sky News, the 36-year-old was arrested last month in Manchester after flying in for his world tour. He was initially remanded in custody but later released after posting a £5 million security bond, allowing him to continue with his performances.

Appearing at Southwark Crown Court, the Loyal singer confirmed his identity and responded “Not guilty, ma’am” to the charge.

His co-defendant, Omololu Akinlolu, 39 — also known as Hoody Baby — entered the same plea.

Both men are also facing charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, with Brown facing an additional charge for allegedly possessing an offensive weapon — a bottle — in a public place. Pleas on those charges have not yet been taken.

A further hearing has been scheduled for July 11.

Court documents allege the victim, Abraham Diaw, was struck several times with a bottle and later punched and kicked at a separate area of the club.