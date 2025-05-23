Chris Brown speaks out after being released on bail:

Chris Brown was initially in serious trouble of not being able to perform on tour next month, but he was granted a major gift.

There has been quite a bit of uncertainty swirling around Chris Brown especially as it pertains to his future. The iconic but controversial singer ran into some more legal trouble across the pond. He was arrested in the UK late last week due to an alleged act of assault he committed in 2023.

Allegedly, he beat music producer Abe Diaw at Tape nightclub in February of that year with a tequila bottle. Following his arrest, Chris Brown was hit with one count of grievous bodily harm. The reason being is because Diaw alleges his injuries were so bad that he needed to go to the hospital. He filed a lawsuit against the “No Guidance” artist; however, it went absolutely nowhere in court.

Things only got worse for Chris Breezy after that. A day after his arrest, he was denied bail. Moreover, his court hearing regarding this alleged altercation wasn’t going to take place until June 13. The reason why that’s important is because the Virginia native was scheduled to begin his Breezy Bowl XX World Tour on June 8.

It was then reported that Brown was expected to enter a plea deal; however not much was known about what that would be. But thankfully for him, he doesn’t need to worry about that now.

He’s now free as of just moments ago as he wound up being able to get out on bail after all. He is to pay £5 million security fee to the court to ensure his return. In USD that translates to $6.7 million. Brown was ordered to pay £4 million of that immediately, with the remaining total due in a week.

He of course has bail conditions, though and they are fairly strict. Overall, he must live at a specific address known to the court, not have contact with the alleged victim, not to visit the Tape nightclub, and not to apply for international travel documents. When not traveling for specific tour dates, he must forfeit his passport too.

Now that this is the case, Brown won’t have to worry about missing his tour or fans. The 51-day trek is still on and he couldn’t be more excited about that. Per The Neighborhood Talk, he posted to his IG Story, writing with much excitement, “From the cage to the stage!!! BreezyBowl.”