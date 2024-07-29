Chris Brown sued for $15M as he lands in another controversy after Texas show

Chris Brown is already facing a $50 million lawsuit that was filed by four men who accused the singer and his associates of assaulting them at his show in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, July 19. His legal woes have further mounted after he was recently hit with an additional $15 million lawsuit over the alleged assault that occurred at that same show.

The $50 million lawsuit was filed by Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush, and Damarcus Powell. The four men allege in the complaint that Brown and his entourage “brutally and severely beat” them after his July 19 show at the Dickies Arena. The alleged assault is said to have happened backstage and did not stem from any provocation.

On the other hand, the additional $15 million lawsuit was filed by Frederick R. Overpeck. The plaintiff, per PEOPLE, is a staff member and head of back security at Dickies Arena. Besides Brown, the other defendants named in Overpeck’s lawsuit are Conway, Hood Boss (a.k.a. Omololu Omari Akinlolu), and Sinko Ceej. Those individuals were said to be part of Brown’s entourage and are also named as defendants in the $50 million lawsuit. Brown’s 11:11 Tour promoter Live Nation is also named as a defendant in both lawsuits.

The new lawsuit claims that Overpeck – a former correctional officer – is currently unable to work because he sustained severe injuries during his attempt to protect the four men from being assaulted by the defendants.

Overpeck in the the lawsuit claims that Brown was the brain behind the violence, adding that the Heat singer even threw the first punch. “The Plaintiff attempted to intervene to stop the violence,” the suit claims. “Plaintiff was instead thrown out of the way, while at the same time Brown yelled racial slurs demanding that his entourage join in and beat the four fans.”

Overpeck also alleges that during the alleged assault, Parker was surrounded in a stairwell and he attempted to defend him, PEOPLE reported. The plaintiff said he “got himself in between the victim Parker and most of the attackers.”

“Unfortunately, the attackers, to include Brown, did not stop the violence,” the complaint alleges. “They instead continued to kick and stomp victim Parker, and in the process repeatedly kicked Plaintiff as well, severely injuring him.”

Overpeck in the complaint likened the alleged assault to a “prison yard beat down” and claimed he “narrowly escaped.” The suit further claims that Overpeck’s intervention “likely prevented” the four men from sustaining “further injury” or even dying.

The plaintiff said he suffered a cracked vertebrae in his neck that requires medical attention. He said he cannot work as a result.