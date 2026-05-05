Chris Brown’s security guard who shot gun outside his house has been fired

Chris Brown has reportedly removed a member of his security team following a shooting incident outside his Los Angeles home.

The development comes after police responded to reports of gunfire outside the singer’s property in Tarzana on Friday, where a man was arrested after a confrontation with a woman.

According to reports, the individual taken into custody was part of Brown’s security detail and had been stationed at the residence when the incident occurred. He has since been dismissed from his role.

Law enforcement sources said the situation began when a woman arrived near the property and was asked to leave, something said to be a common occurrence due to frequent uninvited visitors. When she allegedly refused, an argument broke out at the front gate.

The situation escalated after the woman reportedly got into her vehicle and drove over the guard’s foot. The guard then discharged a CO2-style weapon in response.

Authorities confirmed the suspect was arrested at the scene. No serious injuries have been reported. Sources also indicated that Brown was at home at the time but had no involvement in the incident. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.