Chris Zumani Pleads Not Guilty To Terrorism Charges

ZUMANI PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO TERRORISM CHARGES

FORMER president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Zumani Zimba has denied orchestrating chemical terrorism which was experienced by the populace early months of 2020.

Zimba who is said to be the brains behind the gassing of homes, schools and work premises which the citizenry was subjected to in the PF regime is accused of aiding terrorism acts..

He is jointly charged with Given Phiri, 37, a businessman of an unknown house number in Lusaka’s Misisi compound, Marlone Banda a, 36, a businessman of plot number 811 in 12 Miles area and Portipher Gwai, 44 a male nurse, of plot number 194/17 Mtendere compound in Lusaka, who are facing charges of possessing and procuring terrorism articles.

In count one it is alleged that Phiri and Banda between February 22, 2020 and February 23, 2020 whilst acting together in Petauke Eastern Province possessed one bottle of of 250ml Halothane, one bottle of 350ml DEEP 600and one bottle of 250ml Forane Isoflurand BP articles for purposes connected with the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism or proliferation.

In the second count it is alleged that Gwai between February 1, 2020 and February 22, 2020 procured one bottle of 250ml Halothane, one bottle of 350ml DEEP 600 and one bottle of 250ml Forane Isoflurand BP articles for purposes connected with the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism or proliferation.

It is alleged in the third count that Zimba between February 1, 2020 and February 22, 2020, helped Phiri and Banda to execute acts there were harmful to human lives in Petauke district eastern province .

When inhaled by humans, Halothane causes the temporal loss of sensation.

Appearing before High Court judge Koreen Mwenda, Zimba and his accomplices pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following plea Zimba’s lawyer Benjamin Mwelwa made an application for constitutional bail but before he could give reasons, judge Mwenda guided him to make a formal application by filing in the application and not an oral submission.

Judge Mwenda adjourned the matter to September 7 for commencement of trial.

During the first months of 2020, cases of gassing were first reported in Chingola, on the Copperbelt Province and the acts of terror spread across the country, with people being gassed in homes and schools.

Many were forced to go to bed armed with all sorts of weapons that they would use to pounce on any terrorist who planned to disturb their sleep.

Anxiety gripped the citizenry owing to the torment they were subjected to, as anyone was suspected of being a guerrilla.

Cases of mob killings increased, as people descended on whoever they suspected could be behind the acts of gassing.

Statistics of the people who died as a result of gassing were not given, as only those of people who died at the hands of the mob were recorded.

Among those who were killed by the mob is former Ministry of Local Government permanent secretary Timothy Hakuyu in Munyumbwe area of Gwembe district Southern Province, on February 20, 2020, on suspicions that he belonged to the terror group.

The PF claimed the gassing incidents were acts of sabotage by the UPND.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba