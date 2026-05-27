Trump says US media would call even Iran’s surrender a defeat for America

President Donald Trump lashed out at major US media outlets and Democrats in a Truth Social post, saying they would portray even Iran’s hypothetical full military surrender as a “Masterful and Brilliant Victory” over the United States.

“If Iran surrenders, admits their Navy is gone and resting at the bottom of the sea, and their Air Force is no longer with us, and if their entire Military walks out of Tehran, weapons dropped and hands held high, each shouting “I surrender, I surrender” while wildly waving the representative White Flag, and if their entire remaining Leadership signs all necessary “Documents of Surrender,” and admit their defeat to the great power and force of the magnificent U.S.A., The Failing New York Times, The China Street Journal (WSJ!), Corrupt and now Irrelevant CNN, and all other members of the Fake News Media, will headline that Iran had a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America, it wasn’t even close.”

“The Dumacrats and Media have totally lost their way. They have gone absolutely CRAZY!!!” Trump said.