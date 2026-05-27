STUNNING KHADIJAH WALKS TO FREEDOM



Khadija Miguel(Bana Makungu)the Kitwe businesswoman who was found guilty of trafficking 500 grams of cocaine, has walked to freedom after serving part of her sentence.





She was handed a three-year jail term, with 18 months suspended. The sentence was also backdated to the day of her arrest in May last year.





Sources say Khadija was released about two weeks ago after serving her custodial sentence.





She has since maintained a low profile and has reportedly reunited with her family in Kitwe.

-©️Zed Diary.