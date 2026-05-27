FALSE AND MISLEADING SOCIAL MEDIA PUBLICATIONS ON MUNDUBILE AND MAKEBI ZULU





May 26, 2026-The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform members of the public that false and misleading information is currently circulating on social media, particularly on a Facebook page known as “The Candidates.”





The publication falsely attributes statements to the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Graphel Musamba, concerning Mr. Brian Mundubile and Mr. Makebi Zulu.





It is noted with concern that this is the third incident in recent weeks in which false, defamatory, and misinformation-laden publications have targeted the Inspector General of Police and the Zambia Police Service. These publications are intended to mislead the public and drag the Zambia Police Service into politics.





Members of the public are advised to disregard these and any future similar false publications originating from the Facebook page “The Candidates” or any other unverified sources.





Issued by:

Godfrey Chilabi

Public Relations Officer

Zambia Police Service