Former Presidential Advisor Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba Survives Alleged Staged Car Accident in Chilling Midnight Ordeal





In what can only be described as a divine escape from the jaws of death, former State House Political Advisor Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba has survived a harrowing and bizarre late-night car accident that he strongly believes was a staged assassination attempt. The incident occurred around 22:00 hours on Thursday night along Great East Road near Meanwood Ndeke.





Dr. Zimba, a respected political scientist and author, recounted the terrifying episode in a firsthand narrative that has since gone viral, stirring concern and awe in equal measure.





“I saw death. But God said no.”



According to Dr. Zimba, he had just dropped off a family friend and was heading home while listening to prophetic prayers on the radio. Driving calmly at 80km/h, he was still immersed in worship when out of nowhere a loud crash violently jolted his car. A speeding, unregistered vehicle had struck the driver’s side, pushing his large 4X4 off the tarmac and into a roadside drainage system.





“I saw death,” he said. “The car lost balance and slid deeper into the drain, almost overturning. But I kept praying‘Jesus, Jesus, Jesus’ and somehow I remained conscious and calm. God helped me keep the car upright.”





The impact was so intense that he initially believed it was a truck. Yet in a matter of seconds, the attacking vehicle and another close behind vanished without a trace.





Suspicious Patterns and Ghostly Pursuers



The sequence of events that followed has only deepened the suspicion that this was no ordinary accident.





“I knew it was staged,” Zimba told nearby bystanders, including three men who appeared shortly afterward. “They were after my life, not the car.”





Within five minutes, another unregistered vehicle this time a Toyota Vitz arrived and parked directly opposite the crash site. The occupants never exited but observed him closely, arousing suspicions of foul play.





“They asked if I needed help, but I told them we were fine. They didn’t insist. They just drove off into the night,” Zimba said, calling the behavior “predatory” and likening the men to “hyenas circling their prey.”



Divine Intervention or Coincidence?



In a surprising twist, the first three men who came across the scene initially dismissed as late-night revelers turned out to be the unexpected heroes of the night. Though doubtful at first, Zimba allowed them to attempt retrieving the vehicle. In less than five minutes, the men managed to reverse the SUV back out of the drainage using sheer wit and manpower.



“They handed me the keys and told me to go home safely. They refused any reward,” he shared. “These were God-sent Samaritans.”



A Political Target?



Dr. Zimba’s suspicions have raised eyebrows in both political and religious circles. A seasoned strategist and one-time advisor to former President Edgar Lungu, he’s been vocal in political discussions and a key figure behind the controversial Tonse Alliance realignment.



While no official police report has yet confirmed foul play, Zimba’s account laced with scripture and conviction points to a spiritual and political battle far beyond the crash site.





“This was evil at its best,” he concluded. “But Numbers 23:23 reminds us: ‘There is no sorcery against Jacob, nor divination against Israel. It must be said—Oh, what God has done!’”



Public Reaction



Zambians on social media have poured out messages of relief and support, while others are calling for an investigation into the possibility of politically motivated attacks on opposition-linked figures.





The Lusaka Traffic Division is yet to issue a formal statement. Meanwhile, Dr. Zimba says he remains grateful but alert.





“I am alive because of God’s grace. This was not just an accident—it was a message. But I also have one: No weapon fashioned against me shall prosper.”



