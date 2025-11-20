Christian Association of Nigeria insists there is Christian Gen0cide

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has once again raised the alarm over what it describes as systematic and sustained genocide against Christian communities across Northern Nigeria and the Middle Belt.

The organization declared that the evidence of targeted killings, mass displacements, and the destruction of settlements can no longer be ignoredd.

The President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, made the declaration yesterday in Jos, Plateau State, at the opening ceremony of the Fourth Quarterly National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the association.

The event was hosted by the Plateau State government and brought together senior church leaders from across the federation.

Addressing the council, Archbishop Okoh said the Christian body “stands unwaveringly” by its long-held position that a Christian genocide is unfolding in Nigeria.

He stressed that years of coordinated attacks, unpunished massacres, and the forced displacement of indigenous Christian populations fit the pattern of intentional extermination.

“It would be a grave injustice to deny the painful reality of what has transpired. Lives have been brutally cut short, communities uprooted from their ancestral lands, families torn apart, churches razed, and hopes shattered,” Archbishop Okoh stated.

“CAN has spoken clearly and courageously on this matter, and we stand by our position that there is Christian genocide in Nigeria.”

He recalled his recent visit to Bokkos where thousands of Christians remain displaced after waves of violent attacks. The physical and emotional scars observed, he noted, underscored the scale of the tragedy, yet the resilience of the victims reflected the depth of their faith.

“We declare with one united voice: you are not forgotten. The Body of Christ stands firmly with you,” he assured the displaced.

The CAN President lamented that in many communities, entire villages have been levelled without justice. He noted that perpetrators continue to roam free, while victims have neither been compensated nor resettled.

The persistence of killings and kidnappings, he said, is evidence of a failure that demands national soul-searching.

Archbishop Okoh stated that international institutions have begun to take interest in Nigeria’s prolonged religious violence, a development he described as painful but necessary. “If international attention is what is required to spur decisive governmental action, then the Christian community in Nigeria welcomes it,” he said.

He called on the federal government to take immediate steps to stop the “senseless destruction of lives,” restore security, and ensure justice for persecuted communities.

He emphasized that the prolonged stay of thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in camps is a moral indictment on the nation and a ticking humanitarian time bomb.

“No individual should ever be persecuted or killed on account of their faith. This humanitarian crisis must be addressed decisively to prevent further escalation,” the CAN leader said.

He concluded: “CAN will not relent. We will continue to demand justice, call for accountability, defend the vulnerable and advocate for peace and unity.”