American Catholic Cardinal Raymond Burke, the former head of the highest court at the Vatican, has said that despite what some people claim, it’s not true that Christians and Muslims worship the same God.

“I hear people saying to me, ‘Well, we’re all worshiping the same God, we all believe in love.’



But I say stop a minute and let’s examine carefully what Islam is, and what our Christian faith teaches us both.”



“In other words, fundamentally Islam is, Sharia is their law, and that law, which comes from Allah, must dominate every man eventually.”



“And it’s not a law that’s founded on love. To say that we all believe in love is simply not correct. We do not worship the same God, which is why Muslims seek to convert Christians to Islam and Christians seek to convert Muslims to faith in Jesus,”



