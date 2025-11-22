Christians and Muslims ‘slaughtered’ in Nigeria’- Pope Leo XIV

Leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV, has stated that both Christians and Muslims “have been slaughtered” in Nigeria, linking the violence to extremist activities as well as economic and land-related tensions.

The Pope’s remarks came weeks after US President said that there is a Christian genocide going on in Nigeria.

The Pope made the comments in a video that went viral on Friday, as recorded during an interview on Tuesday in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, according to the Catholic News Agency.

Responding to a question on whether Christians are safe in Nigeria in light of recent allegations of genocide, he said

“I think in Nigeria, in certain areas, there is certainly a danger for Christians, but for all people. Christians and Muslims have been slaughtered.”

He explained that the violence has multiple drivers.

“There’s a question of terrorism. There’s a question that has to do a lot with economics, if you will, and control of the lands that they have,” he added

Pope Leo XIV also urged the Nigerian government to take stronger action to protect all citizens.

“Unfortunately, many Christians have died, and I think it’s important to seek a way for the government, with all peoples, to promote authentic religious freedom,” he said.