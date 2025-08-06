CHRISTOPHER KANG”OMBE CONSIDERS 2026 PRESIDENTIAL BID.





By Veronica Chilufya



Kamfinsa Member of Parliament Christopher Kang’ombe, has disclosed that he is weighing options for the upcoming 2026 general elections, considering whether to run for member of Parliament or take a shot at the presidency.





Speaking when he featured on the political podcast this morning, Mr. Kang’ombe, revealed that he is currently in a period of deep reflection and strategic planning as he considers his next political move ahead of the 2026 general elections.





He also mentioned that, said despite the continued wrangle in the Patriotic Front (PF) party, there is hope that the party will not go into a complete dissolution as it is still in existence.





Mr. Kang’ombe, having served in various positions over the years, including councillor, mayor, and now member of Parliament, ruled out a potential return to local government roles.





He stated that, his political journey has already passed through that stage, adding that even the position of mayor is no longer an option.





And Mr. Kang’ombe, noted that he considers these stages as complete, and is now left with two realistic options, either to retain his seat as member of Parliament or contest for the republican presidency.





He has since revealed that he will announce his decision by December this year.

