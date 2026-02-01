CHURCH AND LEADERSHIP UNITE: CLEMENT TEMBO RECEIVES SPIRITUAL ENDORSEMENT IN KABWATA





Today, 1st February, Kabwata Aspiring Member of Parliament Clement Tembo, accompanied by his Chairlady and Secretary, held a series of church engagements at Mkandawire and Kamulanga, marking a busy Sunday in which he visited four Pentecostal churches across Libala and Kamulanga wards.





Addressing the congregations, Mr. Tembo emphasized the importance of servant leadership and strong partnership with the Church, affirming its critical role in shaping moral values, promoting unity and fostering peace in society. Drawing inspiration from Mark 10:45, he reiterated his commitment to leadership founded on faith, humility, and service to the people.





Pastor Manda encouraged Mr. Tembo to remain focused, stating that his time to take up leadership in Kabwata Constituency has come and assured him of the Church’s support, prayers, and commitment to help protect his votes.





Mr. Tembo expressed gratitude to the church leadership and congregations for the warm fellowship and reaffirmed his pledge to continued support, while requesting ongoing prayers and spiritual guidance as he pursues a leadership journey anchored in integrity, inclusiveness and service to the people of Kabwata.



*Clement Tembo Media Team.