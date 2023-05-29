CHURCH CLERGY & PRAYERS MUST BE RESPECTED, ITS NON NEGOTIABLE- Mutotwe Kafwaya

CHURCH CLERGY & PRAYERS MUST BE RESPECTED, ITS NON NEGOTIABLE.

By Mutotwe Kafwaya

“But the natural man does not receive the things of the spirit of God: for they are foolishness to him: and he cannot know them because they are spiritually discerned.”1st Corinthians 2:14.

I need the church and the clergy to continue understanding and discerning the things of God. I pray that this could become true for all of us.

“And Jesus answered him: blessed are you Simon! For flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but my Father who is in heaven. And I tell you, you are Peter and upon this ROCK I will build my church and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.” Mathew 16:17-18.

———————————

I STAND WITH THE CHURCH. The Bible quotes which I have made above may be too loaded for me to fully comprehend.

It is this failure for me to fully comprehend things of God, which makes me to perpetually have the need for church and it’s leaders.

Consequently I want to thank the clergy for their moral service to our existence. The clergy and the church have helped to mould a society with less evil than it could have been. A more loving, tolerant, united and coexistent society.

Whereas in non church structures, it is easy to form divisive systems, the church has created an environment of unity, love and coexistence.

Church and the clergy may be misunderstood at times. Jesus put it clearly; “flesh and blood has not revealed this to you.” And so, if and or when we misunderstand the church, let us seek understanding from those who discern things of God by the help of the Holy Spirit. It may be more helpful than to provoke a fight which can only be lost.

Once again Jesus said “Upon this ROCK, I will build my church against which the gates of hell shall not prevail.” And let us remember that the church is built on the confession that Jesus is the CHRIST, the SON of GOD.

Fighting church is fighting the CHRIST, who is the SON of GOD.

I stand with Bishop Harrison Sakala

I stand with Bishop Boniface Mweemba

I stand with Emeritus Archbishop Mpundu

I stand with Cosmopolitan Archbishop Aleck Banda

I stand with Bishop Joe Imakando

I stand with Bishop Paul Mususu

I stand with Bishop Mambo

I stand with Father Sangaleta

I STAND WITH ALL MEN AND WOMEN OF COLLAR.

Please pray for ME!

I stand with the CHURCH. And I think that prayers are not useless but useful; in the same vein I think that the National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation is not useless but useful.

I am on my knees seeking spiritual cover from church and the clergy.

May God bless the clergy of our country and may God bless the church.

Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK28.05.2024