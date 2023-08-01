‘CHURCH’ IS A CRIME SCENE; PASTOR IS ACCUSED NUMBER ONE

By Pastor Lawrence Musunte

I read the story of an SDA Church Elder Lovemore Hang’andu who allegedly defiled a 14 year old girl in front of a twin sister.

What upset me the most is the words of the aunt to the twins which reveal that there is a gap in Gender-based violence education in our churches.

This is what she said;

“I never thought that a man of God, who presides over a church, can defile my niece. He was so good to the children and everyone in the village,”

The mother of the twins is blind, but the aunt who has both functional eyes is actually blind herself.

So the Church elder requested that the twins should go with him to his house to help clean his house. And the aunt didn’t see danger in that request, but instead allowed the twins to go to the slaughter house!

Dear Aunt, a man of God who presides over a church can defile girl/boy child, & can rape a sister in the Lord.

And yes dear Aunt, wolves in sheep’s clothes don’t look like wolves.

Our children are defiled & molested by men who are kind, generous, compassionate, community builders etc.

To ‘church’ mothers, I refer to church mothers because these mothers tend to leave their brains behind when it comes to churches & pastors;

I want you to hear this & I will be very graphic about it, so STOP reading NOW if you are sensitive!

Sending your daughters or single or married women to wash, cook & clean for a single Pastor is putting both the girl child & adult ladies in compromising position.

Church members aren’t maids or slaves for men of God to use & abuse in their houses!

A Pastor is not a castrated eunach or monk who has no sexual feelings.

Humans are born with sexual feelings, we are designed by the Marker to desire sex.

A Pastor has feelings, he has electricity flowing restlessly in his body.

The Pastor’s blood boils hot & reaches his penis & pastor do get up & hard,

sometimes you can see even when on the pulpit the instrument of procreation is seen breathing hard through those skin tight Jeans.

Putting the twins in a house alone with a horny or even unhorny pastor is irresponsible parenting by both mothers & fathers!

SDA is been making news around issues of sexual violence.

I am not attacking the church, perhaps we should examine how our church programs are structured in order to avoid programs that might put the boy/girl child in danger of sexual violence.

But truth is; the church has taken long to address Gender-based issues inside the church.

Education around Gender-based violence in the context of the Christian Church will help to highlight situations that favor abuse.

How can an Elder/Pastor require a girl child to clean his house & make meals for him as if he is incapacitated???

House chores are basic survival skills. Both the Bible Colleges I went to we were taught to do our beds, clean our rooms, be on cooking roasters, cleaning dishes, cleaning the toilets, gardening etc.

Why would a Pastor require female members to help him with house chores?

We need to educate this aunt that leaving meat in a dog house & except that because the dog is a nice dog it won’t eat the meat is foolishness!

I am not saying Elder Lovemore Han’gandu is a loose dog. As a matter of fact the elder shouldn’t be entertaining women in his house alone.

Some pastors are accused of sexual crimes & they can’t defend themselves because they put themselves in compromising positions with the opposite sex.

Similarly; some Women of God are also trapping brothers in the church for sex. The advice is the same.

If a Pastor can’t clean & cook his own food perhaps he is not qualified enough to shepherd the house of God.

Parents, before you allow your child to go to a church boot camp, do some homework.

Unfortunately for this twin, she is pregnant.

Someone must say it out loud in Church that 14 years is not the age of consent.

It is called statutory rape, & if found guilty Elder Lovemore will be loving more soap in prison!