CHURCH MUST LEAD IN UNITING ZAMBIA — MUNDUBILE



…Urges accountability, praises Boys Brigade for shaping responsible citizens.





Chingola – Saturday, 28 March 2026 (Smart Eagles)



TONSE Alliance President Brian Mundubile has called upon the church to take a leading role in fostering unity across Zambia.





Hon Mundubile said that national development cannot be achieved in a divided society.



He said the church holds a critical responsibility in shaping values that promote togetherness, especially among young people, and must actively preach unity and peace at all levels of society.





He said that Zambia’s identity as “One Zambia, One Nation” should be instilled in children from an early age adding that young people must grow up understanding that tribal, political or social divisions have no place in the country.





Hon Mundubile has also urged the church to hold political leaders accountable adding that leaders have a duty to ensure their public discourse promotes unity rather than division.





The Tonse Alliance President was speaking when he graced the Boys Brigade enrollment and rededication service at UCZ Lulamba Congregation in Chingola.



And Mundubile has since praised the Boys Brigade for its role in shaping the character and spiritual foundation of young boys.





He said it is encouraging to see young people being guided along a path that instils discipline and Christian values stating that such mentorship contributes to raising responsible citizens.





“It is very pleasing when we see our young ones being directed or being led in a path where they will acquire discipline, Christian values as the new boys we see today. It gives me great joy because I know that the boys that are here will grow into responsible citizens,” he said.





Hon Mundubile observed that for a long time, society has focused more attention on the girl child, often leaving the boy child feeling neglected.





He commended the Boys Brigade for addressing this gap by nurturing young boys and providing them with guidance and support.





Drawing from his own experience as a former member, Hon Mundubile welcomed the inclusion of women in the Boys Brigade…





He said the involvement of women has added value particularly in providing motherly care to younger members thereby improving the overall quality of mentorship within the organisation.