CHURCHES DIRECTED TO STAY AWAY FROM POLITICAL STATEMENTS AT THE PULPIT





THE Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia has urged all churches under its umbrella to refrain from making political statements from the pulpit.





EFZ Executive Director, Allan Kasungami, says guidance from the church mother body is that the church must remain a unifying force, rather than endorsing or denouncing political candidates during sermons.





Reverend Kasungami emphasised that the church should not be compromised in any way, especially as the country approaches an election year.





“Churches are further guided not to alter their services because politicians will be visiting them, they must stick to their normal programmes and continue preaching the Word of God,” said Reverend Kasungami.





He stressed the need for the church to remain objective and faithful to its core mandate of preaching the Word of God, adding that the church’s role is to promote peace, unity, and moral guidance in society.



RCV