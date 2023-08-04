By KBN TV

CHUSHI KASANDA FORCES KALALA TO RESIGN AS ZNBC BOARD CHAIRPERSON

Former ZNBC Board Chairperson, Jack Kalala earlier in the week announced his decision to resign from his position through a WhatsApp message to fellow board members without giving any reasons.

KBN TV can now reveal with certainty that Mr. Kalala sharply differed with Minister of Information and Media, Chushi Kasanda, over her alleged continuous interference with Board operations and decisions.

Details have emerged that the latest brawl ensued when TopStar Chairman invited a delegation comprising two representatives from the ZNBC Board to travel to China for an AGM scheduled to take place this August and TopStar Chairman had pledged to fully fund the trip.

Start Times of China is majority shareholder in the TopStar joint venture with the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

Following that invitation, the ZNBC Board approved Jacqueline Chishimba Kalabo to travel to China together with Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Kennedy Kalunga, who was to seek permission to travel from Deputy Secretary to Cabinet, Dr. Oliver Kalabo.

Sources say, Kalabo approved Kalunga’s request to travel but this development angered Kasanda who rebuked both Kalala and and Dr. Kalabo for making decisions on who to travel without her involvement.

Kasanda is alleged to have used her Ministerial position to disapprove and bar Chishimba and Kalunga from travelling to China, and later recommended another Board Member, Mato Shimabale to be the one to travel to China in place of Jacqueline whom the Board had approved.

The Minister called Mr. Kalala with her recommendation which did not sit well with the ZNBC Board Chairperson who felt undermined and he later informed President Hakainde Hichilema while in Israel about his decision to resign.

KBN understands that the President requested Mr. Kalala not to resign but wait for him to return from Israel on Thursday, but Kalala couldn’t wait as the spate of differences with the Minister had reached irreconcilable levels.

It is believed differences in principle between the Minister and the former ZNBC Board Chairperson had escalated with the latter thinking he could not dutifully serve if his decisions were not being respected.