CIA Spies Hack Iranian Terror Chiefs’ Phones, Send Fake Messages to Humiliate Mullahs and Rescue American Airman





In a textbook display of American strength and cunning, the CIA under President Trump pulled off a daring rescue of a downed U.S. airman deep inside enemy Iran.





After an F-15E Strike Eagle went down, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps thugs launched a frantic manhunt. But American intelligence warriors hacked the phones of IRGC commanders and flooded them with phony messages claiming the American had already been found and was being spirited out of the country.





The deception worked perfectly. It sent Iranian search teams scrambling in the wrong direction, buying precious time for U.S. forces to locate the airman hiding in a remote mountain crevice and exfiltrate him safely within hours.





CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed the op, praising the use of elite human assets and cutting-edge technology that no other spy service can match. He noted the Iranians were left embarrassed and utterly humiliated once they realized they’d been played.