CITIZEN FIRST officials unleash on Muhabi: Let him debate with us instead not Kalaba

CF officials unleash on Muhabi: Let him debate with us instead not Kalaba





Citizens First ( CF) national mobilisation chairman Henry Chilombo has told Zambia We Want (ZWW) spokesperson Muhabi Lungu that party leader Harry Kalaba is fully occupied with the greater responsibility of preparing the party for a decisive victory in the 2026 general elections.





And national youth chairman Maxwell Chongu said the opposition political party leaders must watch Lungu closely saying he may just be a UPND surrogate they had been looking for all this while posing a threat to opposition unity ahead of 2026.





In response to Lungu’s recent challenge for a public debate with Kalaba, Chilombo said if Lungu wanted a debate, he could have it with him as the national mobilisation chairman.





“President Kalaba is fully occupied with the greater responsibility of preparing Citizens First for a decisive victory in the 2026



