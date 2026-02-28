CITIZENS FIRST EMBARKS ON STRENGTHENING PARTY STRUCTURES AHEAD OF THIS YEARS ELECTIONS



… as party Secretary General Vincent Chintu says as the country approaches the general elections, it is imperative that all party structures are intact and fully functional.





LUSAKA, FEBRUARY, FRIDAY 27, 2026 [SMART EAGLES]



Citizens First Secretary General Vincent Chintu says all set is for meetings aimed at filling up vacancies for all party structures country wide.





Mr. Chintu has told Smart Eagles in an interview that the process which begins tomorrow and scheduled to run upto April this year is aimed at strengthening party structures ahead of this year’s elections.





He said all provincial chairpersons, district leaders, constituency, ward and branch executives have been directed to attend these meetings.





“As we approach the general elections, it is imperative that all party structures are intact and fully functional. Vacancies must be filled with leaders who are registered voters, and updated leadership lists must be submitted to the Secretary General’s office without delay,” Mr. Chintu said.





And Mr. Chintu emphasized on the need for discipline, unity, and accountability which are the foundation of Citizens First.



Mr. Chintu also said Inspector General of Police Mr. Graphael Musamba has been formally notified about the country wide party meetings.





In a letter to Mr. Musamba, Mr. Chintu said CF remains committed to discipline, unity and accountability and that the meetings are purely organizational and administrative and will be conducted with the full respect of the law.





“The meetings will be confined to indoor settings and will focus on administrative matters and so we have notified our leaders to produce this (letter) to the Officer in Charge in their respective areas to confirm our notification to your office, ” reads the letter in part.